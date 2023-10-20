Milliner Philip Treacy among Presidential Distinguished Service Award recipients for 2023

MILLINER Philip Treacy has been announced as one of 13 recipients of the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards (PDSA) for the Irish Abroad in 2023.

Over the years the Galway native has cemented his place in British society as the go-to hat designer for the royal family.

The Ahascragh native made 36 hats for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011; 20 for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018 and a further 20 for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October of the same year.

Treacy also designed the golden-wreath-inspired headpiece Camilla Parker Bowles wore on her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005.

There are two other British-based recipients in the 2023 PDSA list, which was announced by Tánaiste Micheál Martin this week.

Barrister Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC will also receive the presidential honour, marking her contribution to charitable works and advocacy.

The Dubliner is a human rights lawyer and barrister, based at Doughty Street Chambers in London.

Gallagher has acted in many of the leading human rights cases in Britain in recent years, including acting for bereaved families and survivors of the 7/7 London bombings and the Hillsborough disaster.

In 2020 Gallagher led an all–Irish, all–female legal team which appealed against an anti-Irish court ruling barring the family of Margaret Keane from inscribing a Gaelic phrase on their mother’s gravestone in Coventry.

The appeal was upheld in 2021, after Gallagher led the legal submissions on behalf of the Keane family with her team, all of whom were acting pro bono.

In September of this year Gallagher became an Adjunct Full Professor at UCD Sutherland School of Law.

The third British-based PDSA recipient is the Irish nuclear physicist Dr Patricia Lewis.

Completing a PhD in Nuclear Physics at Birmingham University after graduating in Physics from Manchester University, Dr Lewis is a world leading nuclear physicist and global disarmament expert.

She is currently the Research Director for International Security at Chatham House and has previously served as Deputy Director and Scientist-in-Residence at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the former Monterey Institute of International Studies; Director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research; and Director of the Verification Research, Training and Information Centre in London.

There are 13 recipients of the PDSA for 2023, who are located across the globe in Britain, the US, Brazil, Switzerland, Singapore, France, Australia, Kenya and the UAE.

Announcing the recipients, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “This award recognises the exceptional achievements, contributions, and service of members of our diaspora in all its forms.

“Each of the thirteen awardees has made an outstanding mark in their field of endeavour – across the arts, culture, charitable works, business, education, science, Irish community support, peace and reconciliation, and inclusion and equality."

Diaspora Minister Seán Fleming added: “Ireland’s global family is distinguished by the calibre of its vision, effort, and engagement. This year has seen awards conferred on people across the continents for an impressive range and depth of endeavour and achievements.

“Awardees will travel to Dublin to receive the awards and I will be delighted to meet them to hear more about their work.”

First established in 2012, the Awards will be presented by President Michael D. Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin in the coming months.

The Presidential Distinguished Award Winners 2023:

Arts, Culture and Sport

Aidan Connolly and Pauline Turley USA

Dr. Beatriz Kopschitz Bastos Brazil

Philip Treacy Britain

Fritz Senn Switzerland

Business and Economic Development

Dr Howard Keeley USA

Charitable Works and Advocacy

Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC Britain

Dr. Stanley Quek Singapore

Education, Science, and Innovation

Dr Patricia Lewis Britain

Inclusion and Equality

Maria Doyle-Cuche France

Irish Community Support

Séamus Sullivan Australia

Sinéad El Sibai UAE

Peace, Reconciliation and Development

Fr. Gabriel Dolan Kenya