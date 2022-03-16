Minister for Finance begins official visit to London for St Patrick’s Day

THE MINISTER for Financ Paschal Donoe has today begun a two-day visit to London for an official St Patrick's day visit.

During his visit, Minister Donohoe will meet with senior UK political figures, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Their discussion will focus on Ukraine as well as the Irish-British bilateral relationship.

He will also meet with the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey. The Minister’s programme also includes attendance at a number of St Patrick’s Day receptions, where he will meet with members of the Irish community and a wide range of political contacts. The Minister will also undertake a number of business engagements during his visit in conjunction with the IDA.

Speaking in advance of his visit, the Minister said:

"This year we see a return to in-person visits for St Patrick’s Day, which is welcome.

"We also rightly see a different focus to St Patrick’s Day, as we mark it with solidarity with Ukraine and the values for which the Ukrainian people are standing, rather than celebration.

"I am very pleased to return to London where I will join again with the Irish community in Britain, as well as senior UK interlocutors, to underline our shared dedication to democratic and humanitarian values."