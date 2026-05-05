Aer Lingus to launch new route connecting Ireland and Scotland

AER LINGUS has confirmed a raft of new routes connecting Ireland with cities across Europe this summer.

Three new flights took off for the first time over the bank holiday weekend,

The services, from Cork to Nice in France and from Dublin to Oslo in Norway and to Asturias in Spain, are among the new short-haul routes launched by the Irish airline for summer 2026.

Later this month the airline will introduce another new service from Dublin to Montpellier in France, while next month new routes will commence connecting Cork to Santiago in Spain and Dublin to Inverness in Scotland and Tours in France.

“Our summer schedule provides customers with even greater choice and flexibility for sun, culture and adventure closer to home,” Aer Lingus’ Chief Strategy & Planning Officer Reid Moody said this week.

On its long-haul network, the airline is set to bring back its Dublin-Denver service this summer, offering direct flights to the ‘Mile High City’ from June.

“Situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is growing in popularity with outdoor enthusiasts keen to explore the spectacular scenery, hiking, and outdoor activities,” the airline explains.

Aer Lingus will operate a total of 24 routes from Ireland to North America this year, including two new routes to Raleigh-Durham, which took off last month, and a new service to Pittsburgh which will launch on May 25.

“The return of our Dublin-Denver service, together with new routes to Raleigh‑Durham and Pittsburgh, further strengthens our transatlantic offering for the summer season,” Moody added.

“With convenient connectivity through Dublin, Aer Lingus continues to make it easier for customers to plan summer journeys on both sides of the Atlantic.”

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