Missing person appeal for man last seen six years ago stood down as remains found

A MISSING person’s appeal for a man who was last seen six years ago has been stood down following the discovery of remains.

Tomas Martinkus, was reported missing from his home in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon more than six years ago.

The 29-year-old was last seen at around 5am on December 19, 2018.

Tomas Martinkus was last seen in December 2018

Today Gardaí have confirmed that their investigation into his disappearance has been stood down following the “discovery of remains”.

A spokesperson said: "Following the discovery of remains, the missing person appeal in respect of Tomas Martinkus, 29 years, who was reported missing from his home in Strokestown, Co Roscommon since December 19, 2018, has been stood down.

"No further media action is required and no further information is available at this time.

"We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance."

