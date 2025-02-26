'Deplorable and inexcusabale': Pair who exploited girls in care system convicted of historic sex offences

TWO men who exploited girls in the care system have been convicted of historic sexual offences against two teenage girls in Birmingham more than 20 years ago.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Paul Anthony Doyle, 64, was found guilty of one count of living on prostitution and one count of indecent assault.

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Anthony Richard Bayliss was found guilty of two counts of rape.

"Bayliss and Doyle targeted their victims because they were young," said Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"This enabled the defendants to exploit them for their own sexual gratification and financial gain."

Sex initiation

The two victims in the case were aged just 14 and 15 when the offending began, and both were living in the care system.

During the offending period, between September 1996 and December 1997, Doyle ran a kissogram and an escort agency from a taxi base in Digbeth, Birmingham.

He was convicted of living on the earnings of one of the victims, who began working for his agency when she was 14 or 15.

Although she received a wage, the money she earned was given straight to Doyle.

Doyle would also insist that the women and girls who worked for his agency have sex with him as an initiation.

He was convicted of indecently assaulting the second victim.

Bayliss was regularly using escort services at the time, driving around Birmingham in his Rolls Royce and claiming to be a successful TV producer.

He met the second victim when she was 14 and went on to rape her on two occasions at his home address.

Doyle, of Birmingham, and Bayliss, of Stafford, were prosecuted by the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit of the CPS, following an investigation by West Midlands Police.

When presented with the large amount of evidence compiled by the prosecution, the jury found the defendants guilty.

'Deplorable and inexcusable crimes'

"The victims in this case were vulnerable children who had their innocence cruelly stolen by adults who exploited them for sex and money," said Ms Brinton.

She added: "We would like to extend our thanks to the victims who showed extraordinary bravery in reporting what Bayliss and Doyle did to them.

"I hope they can find some comfort in knowing that it is because of their evidence, that we have been able to bring these offenders to justice."

Meanwhile, Superintendent Wes Martin, from West Midlands Police, said: "These were deplorable and inexcusable crimes where vulnerable young girls were trafficked into the West Midlands and sexually exploited.

"Doyle offered the girls for sex while Bayliss paid for sex with an underage girl.

"I want to thank the women for reporting their abuse many years after the offending and recognise the bravery they have shown."