More businesses take action over offensive Michaela McAreavey video

SEVERAL MORE businesses in Northern Ireland have taken action against employees who appeared in a video last week which saw a large group of people singing a song which mocked the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

In a statement posted online, Kenny's Convenience Stores, which operates seven outlets across Derry and Antrim, said it had become aware of "highly offensive social media posts involving a staff member" and terminated the staff member's employment with immediate effect.

"We acknowledge that the behaviour undertaken was carried out in a private capacity beyond the control of the company however we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. As a business we do not tolerate or condone offensive or disrespectful conduct from our staff.

"We apologise unreservedly for the hurt that this has caused the McAreavey/Harte families, our staff, customers, and the communities we have served for the last 29 years."

On Monday, Super Seal Window Systems Ltd, located in Castledawson, Derry, said that it too has been notified of an employee of theirs appearing in the video.

"Our policies dictate that any person who works for, supplies or does business with the Company should never experience conduct that violates their dignity or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment," it said in a statement.

"The content posted online goes against everything the we as a Company and a family business stand for, expect and accept from our employees. We pride ourselves on having a diverse workforce and denounce and abhor behaviour that is divisive and bigoted. Appropriate action was subsequently instigated with immediate effect."

Another Co Derry company, Cunningham Covers in Maghera, also said:

"We have been made aware of the attendance of one of our employees at an event recently where extremely offensive, derogatory and abhorrent behaviour took place. As a family business we endeavour to ensure respect and inclusivity in all we do and as such denounce this behaviour and bigotry."

Hutchinson Engineering in Kilrea said it too had terminated an employee with immediate effect, saying:

"The content posted online is abhorrent, divisive and we unequivocally condemn such behaviour. It has no place in society and we will not tolerate such conduct by any member of staff."

Last week, Linfield FC located in West Belfast also terminated its association with a volunteer coach who appeared in the video, while Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has launched an investigation after it was "made aware of disturbing social media content allegedly involving a Council employee".

Police have also confirmed they will send a file to prosecutors over the footage, which emerged last week and shows people singing in an Orange hall in Dundonald.

Ms McAreavey, the daughter of GAA coach Mickey Harte, was murdered on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, 10 days after marrying husband John McAreavey.