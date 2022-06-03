Linfield FC have sacked a coach over a 'sickening and deeply hurtful' Michaela McAreavey video

A VOLUNTEER COACH at Linfield has been sacked by the club after he appeared to be involved in a song about murdered teacher Michaela McAreavey.

Mrs McAreavey was tragically murdered while on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011. She had tied the knot 10 days previous to the incident.

According to Belfast Live, the club have claimed that they are aware of the 'offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting' in a video circulating online.

A club spokesperson has said that the club have acted to remove the coach from his role.



"The coach in question has been contacted and notified that his voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect," a club statement read.



"The coach in question has been contacted and notified that his voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect," a club statement read.

"Linfield FC condemns the offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting that is taking place on the online video and this club wishes to disassociate itself totally from the unacceptable behavior that has understandably caused major upset and offense to the Harte/McAreavey families who have suffered terribly since the loss of their daughter/wife several years ago.

"Linfield FC will not tolerate behavior among any of our personnel that falls short of the standards that the club expects and as has been illustrated on this occasion, the club will act swiftly and decisively against any individual whose conduct falls short of the standards that are required.

"Linfield FC apologies to the Harte/McAreavey families for the hurt that has been caused to them by the offensive actions of one of our now former coaches.

"Linfield FC is totally opposed to sectarianism, bigotry, racism, prejudice and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and there can be no place within this club for any of these forms of offensive and unacceptable behaviour."



The Orange Order has also confirmed it is investigating the footage, which appeared to show banners linked to the organization and may have taken place in one of its premises.

The PSNI has also said it is examining the video to see if any offenses took place.

The video has drawn unanimous condemnation from politicians in Northern Ireland.