More than 14 million illegal cigarettes seized in Dublin
News

More than 14 million illegal cigarettes seized in Dublin

ILLEGAL cigarettes worth €12m have been seized in Dublin.

More than 14 million cigarettes were discovered yesterday (February 19) following an intelligence-led operation by Revenue officers.

Some 14.6million cigarettes were found in total, of various brands, including Richmond and Marlboro.

The cigarettes seized in Dublin yesterday

They have a retail value of €12 million, which “represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €9.6 million” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products,” they explained.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Cigarettes, Dublin

Related

Man arrested after fireworks, cigarettes and £30k worth of drugs seized
News 3 months ago

Man arrested after fireworks, cigarettes and £30k worth of drugs seized

By: Irish Post

More than 10 million cigarettes seized after being smuggled into Irish town
News 8 months ago

More than 10 million cigarettes seized after being smuggled into Irish town

By: Irish Post

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK
News 10 months ago

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Arrests following reported kidnapping in Co. Armagh
News 1 day ago

Arrests following reported kidnapping in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin club Bohemian FC release new jersey inspired by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy
News 1 day ago

Dublin club Bohemian FC release new jersey inspired by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in serious condition following stabbing in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Man in serious condition following stabbing in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

NCA recovers land in Co. Armagh as part of investigation into fraud and money laundering
News 2 days ago

NCA recovers land in Co. Armagh as part of investigation into fraud and money laundering

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family pay tribute to 'inspiring' Irishman who died in Hertfordshire collision
News 2 days ago

Family pay tribute to 'inspiring' Irishman who died in Hertfordshire collision

By: Gerard Donaghy