More than 14 million illegal cigarettes seized in Dublin

ILLEGAL cigarettes worth €12m have been seized in Dublin.

More than 14 million cigarettes were discovered yesterday (February 19) following an intelligence-led operation by Revenue officers.

Some 14.6million cigarettes were found in total, of various brands, including Richmond and Marlboro.

They have a retail value of €12 million, which “represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €9.6 million” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products,” they explained.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.