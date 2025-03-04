Eight tonnes of tobacco seized as illegal cigarette factory discovered in Louth

FIVE people have been arrested and charged after an illegal cigarette factory was discovered in Co. Louth.

Eight tonnes of raw tobacco and 660,000 illicit cigarettes – which were branded ‘NZ’ - were found at a premises in Ardee which was raided under warrant by Garda and Revenue officers yesterday (March 3).

The retail value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be over €595k while the equipment at the production plant is believed to have had the capacity to produce up to 700,000 cigarettes per day, along with pre-processing and packaging facilities.

Approximately €4,500 in cash was also seized at the site, which Revenue officers have confirmed they will seek a three-month cash detention order in respect of.

The joint operation was supported by the Louth Crime Unit and Regional Armed Support Unit of An Garda Síochána, and with the assistance of detector dog Toby.

Five men who were arrested at the scene have since been charged.

They appeared before a sitting of Dundalk District Court this morning (March 4).

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295,” they added.