Illegal cigarettes worth nearly €7m seized at Dublin Port

ILLEGAL cigarettes with an estimated value of more than €6.9m have been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers made the discovery at Dublin Port yesterday (March 26). with the assistance of the detector dog Milo.

The consignment of more than 7.6 million cigarettes, which were branded ‘Omega’, were seized when officers searched an unaccompanied container that had disembarked a ship that arrived from Antwerp.

The container had originated in the United Arab Emirates, a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy,” they added.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.