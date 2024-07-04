Mother and daughter killed in horror collision on Irish road

A MOTHER and daughter who were killed in a horror collision in Co. Mayo have been named.

Aisling Moore, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Abbigael Tournié Moore, died when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry on Tuesday, July 2.

The pair, who lived in Swinford, Co. Mayo, were travelling on the N26 in Lismoran, Foxford at about 5.45pm when the tragedy happened.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Gardai have confirmed.

In a statement confirming their death, their family said “Aisling and Abbigael will be sadly missed by Abbigael’s father Arnaud, her half sister Aleksia, her French grandparents Jean Yves and Michéle Tournié”.

They added: “They will also be missed by Aisling’s parents Eamon and Noreen, brothers Eddie, Stephen and sister Anita, sister in laws Louise and Charline and brother in law Declan, nieces, nephews and all their extended and much loved family, neighbours and friends.”

Paying tribute, Swinford Athletics Club, where Abbigael was a member, said they were "heartbroken beyond words" following their deaths.

They said Abbigael "never missed a session" at the club, "such was her love and enthusiasm for running, cartwheels and having fun".

A funeral Mass will take place at 12noon on Saturday, July 6 at Our Lady Help of Christians church in Swinford, followed by burial in Swinford Cemetery.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses and anyone who may have been travelling on the N26 between Swinford and Foxford between 5pm and 6pm on July 2 to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.