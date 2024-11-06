Mother and young child injured in racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast

A MOTHER and her young child have been injured following an attack on a home in south Belfast, which police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The incident occurred in the Roden Street area at around 7.40pm on Monday evening.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey branded the attack 'appalling and disgusting' and called for a meeting with police to discuss such incidents.

According to investigators, a large piece of masonry was thrown through a window into the living room of a family home.

"This was an exceptionally serious incident which resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass," said Superintendent Dornan of the PSNI.

"The child's mother was also injured and the young family traumatised.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home.

"Those responsible for such racist violence bring nothing but shame on their local community.

"In contrast, the victims of this attack are working hard for their local community within the Health Service."

'Sickening behaviour'

Ms Hargey, MLA for south Belfast, echoed those words as she said those responsible 'have nothing to offer' society.

"This is an absolutely appalling and disgusting act and I want to firstly express my thoughts with this family who have been left physically hurt and mentally frightened by this incident," she said.

"Although some racist attacks have left the media headlines, behaviour such as this has continued and unfortunately many who have come to our island to make it their home are now living in real fear.

"Those involved in this sickening behaviour do not speak for the majority of south Belfast who are open, welcoming and champion diversity in all of its forms.

"I have requested a meeting with the PSNI following the recent spate of attacks and I will be asking police what they are doing to prevent this crime, including bringing those involved in the attacks to justice.

"The victims of this attack play an important role in our society through their work in the health service. In total contrast to this, the racist thugs involved have nothing to offer and only seek to drive fear and misery into local communities."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1534 of November 4.