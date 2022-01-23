'Mother of God!' Line of Duty spoof targeting Boris Johnson racks up more than 8million views

A SPOOF Line of Duty video criticising Boris Johnson over Partygate revelations has racked up more than 8million views in just five days.

The cleverly-edited video appears to show the British Prime Minister being grilled by the AC-12 team over the controversy.

Produced by activist group Led By Donkeys, the video has even had the thumbs up from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, who described it as 'brilliant work'.

🚨“If you've got one shred of compassion for all those families who sacrificed so much, who lost so much, you’ll go”🚨 pic.twitter.com/AOl2D4f0Bc — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 18, 2022

The video combines footage of Boris Johnson with clips from the hit BBC drama to make it appear as though AC-12 are interviewing the Prime Minister.

It also appears to include new dialogue from the show's stars, including Co. Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings.

However, Ben Stewart from Led By Donkeys told the Guardian he could neither confirm nor deny whether the Line of Duty stars had any involvement in the video.

Grilling

The clip shows the AC-12 team challenge Johnson over claims that rule-breaking parties were held at Downing Street while the rest of Britain was in lockdown.

In response, the PM gives non-committal answers, taken from footage of actual recent interviews in which he has been challenged over the accusations.

When a section of the video shows Johnson saying he believed the gatherings were work events, an incredulous Superintendent Hastings replies with one of his trademark catchphrases.

"Mother of God, you must think we were born yesterday fella!" retorts Hastings.

He adds: "If you have got one shred of compassion for all those families who sacrificed so much, who lost so much, you'll go, and let them have done with you!"

The clip has been views more than 7.5m times on Led by Donkeys' Twitter account, with another 800,000 watching it on their Facebook page.

Mounting pressure

Johnson has been under huge pressure recently following allegations that a series of parties were held at Downing Street and other government buildings in contravention of lockdown rules.

One gathering on May 20, 2020 involved drinks in the Downing Street garden after more than 100 staff were invited to 'bring [your] own booze' and 'make the most of the lovely weather'.

Johnson later admitted he attended this gathering for around 25 minutes, telling Sky News he "implicitly thought [this] was a work event" and "nobody said that this was something that was against the rules".

At the time of the event, government regulations said people were only allowed to meet one other person from outside their household in an outdoor public space and had to remain two metres apart.

People were also unable to go into other's homes and gardens and all non-essential shops were still closed.