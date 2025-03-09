Mother of Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty passes away

THE MOTHER of Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has died.

Mary Kielty, who was in her 80s, passed away peacefully at her Co. Down home on Saturday, hours after Patrick Kielty had fronted the latest episode of the chat show.

Her funeral is due to take place in Dundrum tomorrow.

Mrs Kielty was predeceased by her husband John, who was murdered by the UFF in 1988.

She is survived by Patrick and her two other sons, John and Cahal.

A death notice for Mrs Kielty reads: "Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

"Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her gentle soul."

Her funeral will take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum, with burial afterwards in the cemetery of the Immaculate Conception, Aughlisnafin.

Patrick Kielty, 54, has hosted The Late Late Show in 2023, when he became only the fourth permanent presenter of the world's longest-running live TV chat show.