Sinn Fein want RTÉ apology over Patrick Kielty's 'traitors' joke on Late Late Show

SINN FÉIN has called for broadcaster RTÉ to apologise after Patrick Kielty referred to the party as 'traitors' in a joke on Friday's Late Late Show.

In his opening monologue, Kielty drew comparisons between reality show The Traitors and the fallout from TD Brian Stanley's resignation from Sinn Féin last week.

Sinn Féin criticised the use of the word 'traitors', saying it had been used in threats against party leader Mary Lou McDonald, who recently reported a death threat against her to gardaí.

However, RTÉ said the 'comedic nature' of the joke was clear and in keeping with the topical and satirical nature of Kielty's opening monologue.

Boos

Opening the show, Kielty said: "We begin tonight with showbiz news as the hunt is on for people to take part in the Irish version of the hit reality show, The Traitors."

He added: "If you haven't actually seen the show, trust me, you're in for a treat folks, it's so good.

"It's full of deception, betrayal… everybody keeps changing their stories — all we have to do is work out who's telling the truth."

The screen then cut to images of Ms McDonald and Mr Stanley, who quit Sinn Féin last week, claiming he was aggrieved at how the party dealt with a complaint against him.

Kielty continued: "I think that's the first two contestants there. The Sinn Féin Traitors — the show we're all wanting to see."

The remark was met with some laughter but mostly boos from the audience.

Kielty then cracked a joke at the expense of the British royal family, suggesting they inspired the show's premise of 'a group of people [who] have to live with each other in a castle and work together to eliminate their opponents in order to keep the money for themselves'.

'Electoral interference'

In a statement, Sinn Féin criticised the use of 'far-right tropes' to describe the party, particularly with a General Election expected in March 2025.

"Mary Lou McDonald has been the subject of death threats, where the moniker 'traitor' has been used," read the statement.

"Repeating inaccurate, far-right tropes on The Late Late Show, weeks out from a General Election, can only be considered electoral interference.

"RTÉ should immediately apologise."

However, the broadcaster said the joke was in keeping with 'a well-established part of the format' in which the show opened with 'a satirical take on events of the week'.

"In this instance, the presenter joked about recruitment for the new television series 'Traitors', which is based on a group of people facing, and being tested by, various challenges," read the statement, as reported by RTÉ News.

"That was the satirical context, given the recent controversies involving Sinn Féin.

"The comedic and satirical aspect of this section was further re-enforced with an implicit joke about the House of Windsor.

"The audience understand this and the comedic nature is clearly evident in the tone and delivery of the monologue."