Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on Dublin motorway

A MAN has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck on the main Dublin to Belfast road.

The incident occurred on the M1 Southbound between Junction 5 and Junction 4 at around 1am on Wednesday morning.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured in the two-vehicle collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Gardai are conducting a forensic examination at the scene.

The section of the road where the crash occurred was closed to motorists for much of this morning.