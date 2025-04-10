Driver fled scene of collision which left two women hospitalised in Offaly

TWO women were hospitalised after the jeep they were passengers in was involved in a single vehicle collision in Co. Offaly.

The incident happened at around 11.50pm in Main Street, Daingean on April 3.

The driver fled the scene of the incident, but the women, who are both aged in their 20s, were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Their injuries are described as “serious" but are "believed to be non-life-threatening at this time”.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Daingean, Co. Offaly area, between 8pm and 11.50pm, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of a white 172L registered Toyota Hi-Lux in the area at this time,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station at (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”