Five teenagers injured in early morning collision on Irish road

FIVE teenagers were injured when a car they were travelling in was involved in a collision in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened on the N5 at Deerpark near Swinford in Co. Mayo at around 4am yesterday morning (June 3).

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision, which left each of the five young men in the car injured.

They were all taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment.

One of them was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition, Gardaí confirmed as they appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” they state.

“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”