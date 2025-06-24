Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co. Cork

A WITNESS appeal has been issued after a motorcyclist died in a single vehicle collision in Co. Cork.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive on the R515 at Coolnagour between Milford in Corl and Dromcolliher in Co. Limerick on June 21.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday, June 21 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.