Reward offered for information on stolen quad bikes

A REWARD has been offered for anyone who can provide information about a series of thefts of quad bikes across Northern Ireland.

The recent spate of “high value agricultural thefts” have happened in the Fermanagh & Omagh and Mid Ulster areas, the PSNI confirmed in a statement this week.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward,” they added.

“From Wednesday, September 17, a reward of £3,500 is available for information given directly to the charity that results in the arrest and conviction of those responsible,” the police force explained.

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said they “hope this cash reward will encourage those with information about recent thefts of items including quad bikes, to tell Crimestoppers what they know”.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and the reward is paid directly by them,” he added.

“The charity guarantees that everyone who contacts them stays 100% anonymous.”

Chf Insp Fallis confirmed that the reward will be offered for a period of three months.

“I would urge anyone with knowledge about these recent crimes to please get in touch with the charity by calling their 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website Crimestoppers-uk.org,” he said.

The reward will be available between September 17 and December 17.