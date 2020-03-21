Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Co Down
A MOTORCYCLIST has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Co Down. 

The crash happened on Belfast Road in Banger just after 5:30pm on Friday, March 20. 

The victim has been identified as a 56-year-old man who died at the scene. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information. 

The fatality is the fifth to occur on Ireland’s roads in the past 72 hours. 

Later that same day a teenage girl died after being hit by a jeep in Co Offaly. 

In the wake of this latest death, the Road Safety Authority is renewing appeals for drivers to slow down and maintain a safe distance between themselves and any other vehicles on the road. 

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority said: "We just want to remind people of the dangers, a total of 17 people altogether have lost their lives in the month of March. 

"That compares to 11 [in March] last year. To date, we have lost 46 people on the roads, that's up 11 compared to last year." 

 

