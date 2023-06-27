Mourners 'welcome' to watch funeral of murdered Chloe Mitchell on large screen in local park
News

Mourners 'welcome' to watch funeral of murdered Chloe Mitchell on large screen in local park

THE funeral service of murdered Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell will be livestreamed on a large screen in a park close to where she lived.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on June 3, sparking a huge search which led PSNI officers to uncover human remains on June 11.

Yesterday those remains were confirmed to be those of the young Co. Antrim woman.

In a death notice posted last night, Ms Mitchell’s family confirmed that a service of thanksgiving for her life would be held at her home in Ballymena on Thursday, June 29 at 12noon.

The service will also be broadcast live on a large screen at the King George Harryville Park in Ballymena.

It will be followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery, her parents George and Georgina confirmed via the post.

Chloe Mitchell's funeral service will be livestreamed this week

“The funeral service will be live streamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services Facebook page, and everyone is also welcome to watch the service live on a large screen in the King George Harryville Park, Ballymena”, Ms Mitchell’s family has confirmed.

They added that Ms Mitchell “will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle”, before stating: “Peace is yours, memories ours.”

Ms Mitchell, whom her family refer to as ‘Wee Chlo Chlo’, leaves behind her parents and five siblings Kirstie, Jamie, Philip, Nadine and Ryan, as well as extended family members.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services Facebook page.

See More: Chloe Mitchell, Funeral, Livestream, Murder

Related

Human remains found in Ballymena confirmed to be those of Chloe Mitchell
News 3 hours ago

Human remains found in Ballymena confirmed to be those of Chloe Mitchell

By: Irish Post

PM urged to ‘step in’ on violence against women in Northern Ireland following Chloe Mitchell murder
News 1 week ago

PM urged to ‘step in’ on violence against women in Northern Ireland following Chloe Mitchell murder

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell
News 2 weeks ago

Man charged with murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Industry leaders join Irish business network in Britain to aid expansion
Business 2 hours ago

Industry leaders join Irish business network in Britain to aid expansion

By: Fiona Audley

From the cancan to the courtroom
News 12 hours ago

From the cancan to the courtroom

By: Grainne Conroy

Baroness McDonagh, Labour’s first female General Secretary, dies at 61
News 12 hours ago

Baroness McDonagh, Labour’s first female General Secretary, dies at 61

By: Mal Rogers

Government orders review into RTÉ over undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy
News 1 day ago

Government orders review into RTÉ over undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach joins thousands as Dublin Pride Parade celebrates 40th anniversary
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach joins thousands as Dublin Pride Parade celebrates 40th anniversary

By: Gerard Donaghy