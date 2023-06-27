Mourners 'welcome' to watch funeral of murdered Chloe Mitchell on large screen in local park

THE funeral service of murdered Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell will be livestreamed on a large screen in a park close to where she lived.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on June 3, sparking a huge search which led PSNI officers to uncover human remains on June 11.

Yesterday those remains were confirmed to be those of the young Co. Antrim woman.

In a death notice posted last night, Ms Mitchell’s family confirmed that a service of thanksgiving for her life would be held at her home in Ballymena on Thursday, June 29 at 12noon.

The service will also be broadcast live on a large screen at the King George Harryville Park in Ballymena.

It will be followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery, her parents George and Georgina confirmed via the post.

“The funeral service will be live streamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services Facebook page, and everyone is also welcome to watch the service live on a large screen in the King George Harryville Park, Ballymena”, Ms Mitchell’s family has confirmed.

They added that Ms Mitchell “will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle”, before stating: “Peace is yours, memories ours.”

Ms Mitchell, whom her family refer to as ‘Wee Chlo Chlo’, leaves behind her parents and five siblings Kirstie, Jamie, Philip, Nadine and Ryan, as well as extended family members.

