Human remains found in Ballymena confirmed to be those of Chloe Mitchell
POLICE have confirmed the human remains found earlier this month in Ballymena were that of Chloe Mitchell.

The 21-year-old was last seen on Saturday, June 3.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched a huge search operation following her disappearance.

On Sunday, June 11 that was upgraded to a murder enquiry after suspected human remains were found.

Yesterday those remains were confirmed to be those of Ms Mitchell, with the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar stating: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Earlier this month two men appeared in court charged in connection with Ms Mitchell’s murder.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murder.

Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence.

