MPs and peers turn out for House of Commons event marking St Patrick’s Day
MPS and peers joined Irish community leaders at an event marking St Patrick’s Day in the House of Commons.

Co-hosted by Tourism Ireland and supported by The Irish Post, the annual Champ reception drew members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords to the Terrace Pavilion for an afternoon celebrating the British-Irish relations in Westminster.

Held yesterday, the event is part of the Irish Government’s extensive St Patrick’s Programme which is underway across the globe this week.

It saw leading community figures join political and business leaders for the event, which was attended by Ireland’s Minister for Higher and Further Education, Simon Harris.

Labour MP Conor McGinn and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood were among those present, alongside Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser.

Tourism Ireland's Shane Clarke, Labour MP Conor, Tourism Ireland's Julie Wakley, Further Education Minister Simon Harris, Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser, Amdom and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood pictured at the Champ event in Westminster

“St Patrick’s Day offers a unique opportunity for Ireland and Irish tourism,” a Tourism Ireland spokesperson said.

“Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of trade, media and consumer activity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile this week,” they added.

For 2024 the Irish Government is sending 38 representatives out to visit 48 countries across the globe.

As is tradition, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in the US, where he will meet with President Biden and spend time at St Patrick’s celebrations in Washington and Boston.

The Tánaiste is in Canada, where he has attended events in Vancouver, and will also visit Ottawa and Toronto.

Among the many ministers taking part in the international programme, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is in Brazil, Finance Minister Michael McGrath is in China and Education Minister Norma Foley is in Britain this week.

The theme of the programme is promoting 'Ireland’s Future in the World'.

