Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll sends heartwarming message of support to Sean Cox

MRS BROWN’S Boys star Brendan O’Carroll has issued an emotional message of support to Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

Cox was left fighting for his life after being attacked by Italian football fans outside Anfield in the build-up to Liverpool's Champions League semi-final encounter with AS Roma on April 24, 2018.

He spent five weeks in a specialist neurological unit in Liverpool following the attack, before being transferred by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The Dunboyne man is now in the care of the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, where he continues to receive round-the-clock treatment.

This week will mark the first time Sean has left hospital in nearly a year with the dad-of-three setjoin thousands of supporters at Dublin's Aviva Stadium this Friday for a game between a Liverpool Legends XI and an Irish Legend XI.

Kenny Dalglish and Mick McCarthy are set to manage the two sides, with the likes of Robbie Fowler, Niall Quinn, John Aldridge and Robbie Keane set to take part.

All of the proceeds from the game will go to the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Ahead of the game, O’Carroll recorded a special message wishing Sean well in his ongoing recovery.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian said: "I won’t be at the Liverpool game against the Republic of Ireland because, unfortunately, I have to work.

"I’ve to put on a pair of **** and a pair of knickers — it’s not an easy life.

"But I can tell you this. See in the Aviva Stadium? There’ll be some people cheering for Ireland and there’ll be some people cheering for Liverpool but everybody will be cheering for Sean Cox.

"We love you, Sean. Get well soon.

"And congratulations to your family for being such a wonderful, wonderful support system."

Tickets for the fundraising match in Dublin can be purchased here.