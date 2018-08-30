A Mrs Doubtfire musical is on the way
A Mrs Doubtfire musical is on the way

A MUSICAL version of Mrs. Doubtfire, the beloved Robin Williams cross-dressing comedy from the 1990s, has been confirmed.

It's 25 years since Mrs. Doubtfire, the movie adaptation of the Anne Fine novel Madame Doubtfire, arrived in cinemas.

Williams starred as a newly-divorced father-of-two, who creates an alternate persona as an elderly Scottish nanny in an attempt to spend more time with his kids.

A box office hit when it first arrived back in 1993, the film also starred Sally Field alongside Pierce Brosnan and remains a firm family favourite.

 

Now production has started on a Broadway musical based on the film with Fox Stage Productions confirming the plans.

"Mrs Doubtfire is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving," a statement read.

"Getting this team together and crafting Mrs Doubtfire for the stage has been pure joy. We can't wait to get into production".

The production had been on hold since 2016 but is now moving forwards with brothers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the brains behind Something Rotten!, set to pen the music and lyrics.

