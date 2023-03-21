Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in house fire
News

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in house fire

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a house fire in Northern Ireland.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Major Investigation Team launched the investigation after discovering the body of the 37-year-old in a house in Portadown, Co. Armagh.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am this morning, Tuesday, March 21.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.”

She added: "A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in the area due to the fire.

"Church Road is currently closed to motorists and pedestrians and we would ask that the public avoid the area at this time.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

See More: Armagh, House Fire, Northern Ireland, PSNI

Related

Teenagers force man to walk with them after robbing him at knifepoint
News 1 hour ago

Teenagers force man to walk with them after robbing him at knifepoint

By: Irish Post

Delivery driver run over by his own van in violent robbery
News 1 hour ago

Delivery driver run over by his own van in violent robbery

By: Fiona Audley

Armagh man spared jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter of neighbour
News 3 weeks ago

Armagh man spared jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter of neighbour

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork
News 2 hours ago

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork

By: Irish Post

Sam Neill given cancer diagnosis
News 15 hours ago

Sam Neill given cancer diagnosis

By: Mal Rogers

The FAI have launched a new Ireland home kit
News 20 hours ago

The FAI have launched a new Ireland home kit

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Watch: Children perform sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone
News 1 day ago

Watch: Children perform sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone

By: Gerard Donaghy

JFK 'a symbol of what is possible for immigrants', Tánaiste tells Boston audience
News 1 day ago

JFK 'a symbol of what is possible for immigrants', Tánaiste tells Boston audience

By: Gerard Donaghy