Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in house fire

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a house fire in Northern Ireland.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Major Investigation Team launched the investigation after discovering the body of the 37-year-old in a house in Portadown, Co. Armagh.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am this morning, Tuesday, March 21.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.”

She added: "A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in the area due to the fire.

"Church Road is currently closed to motorists and pedestrians and we would ask that the public avoid the area at this time.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org