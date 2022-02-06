Murder investigation launched in Belfast after man dies one month on from attack

POLICE in Belfast have launched a murder investigation after a man died one month after being stabbed.

The 47-year-old man sustained the injuries on Friday, January 7 in Harcourt Drive in the north of the city.

He was taken to hospital but passed away this morning, just over four weeks on from the attack.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have now launched a murder investigation and have appealed for information.

"Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive at around 6.15am on Friday, January 7 following a report of a stabbing," said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away this morning, Sunday, February 6.

"A number of arrests were made in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

"I am appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch.

"If you were in the area of Harcourt Drive late on Thursday, January 6 or early on Friday, January 7 and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary please call 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22."

Information can be also provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org