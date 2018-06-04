Murder probe launched following death of father of three after twins' Christening

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of a health and fitness instructor on Sunday.

The 36-year-old was left in hospital for four and a half months with serious head injuries following an alleged assault on Main Street in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan on January 20, the day of his twin daughters' Christening.

The news of the death of Seamus 'Seamie' Bell was broken by the Carrickmacross Lions, who had been raising funds to support Mr Bell's family.

Tonight our sympathies go to the family and friends of the very popular Seamie Bell who sadly passed away today. We also remember the community of people from GAA clubs and fitness centres who held Seamie in such high regard. May he rest in peace. #seamiebell — Carrickmacross Lions (@carricklions) June 2, 2018

Mr Bell died at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and a post-mortem examination carried out subsequently led Gardaí to launch a murder investigation.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation but has not been charged.

The man has been remanded in custody in Cloverhill Prison in County Dublin and is due to appear in court on June 21.