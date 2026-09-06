'My goodness, my Guinness': Police investigate theft of more than 70,000 pints of the black stuff 

POLICE in Britain have launched an investigation after more than 800 barrels of Guinness — equivalent to around 70,400 pints — were stolen from a depot in Cheshire.

The theft took place at an industrial estate in the Aston Lane area of Runcorn earlier this week.

The total cost of the theft, including two HGV trailers the barrels had been loaded on to, is thought to be around £205,000.

The Guinness alone is valued at £115,000.

"It is famously said that 'Guinness is good for you' but that is only the case when it has been bought and paid for," said Detective Sergeant McClatchey of Cheshire Constabulary.

At around 7.45pm on Monday, August 31, a lorry entered the industrial estate and connected to a HGV trailer containing barrels of Guinness.

It then left the site at 7.55pm and headed in the direction of the Mersey Gateway.

At 9.12pm, a second lorry arrived at the same site and connected to another trailer containing barrels of Guinness.

The lorry left the site at around 9.30pm, this time in the direction of Rainhill and Watkinson Way.

Both HGVs were believed to have been driven by men.

The first man is described as white with a short dark beard and wearing a beanie hat and the second was believed to be wearing a cap.

The trailers are described as white Tri-Axle Curtain side trailers with GXO company branding on the curtains and rear doors.

Their unique ID numbers, which can be found on the top left corner of their rear doors, are DL736 or DL542.

DS McClatchey said police 'will settle for nothing less than the full recovery of all the items stolen'.

"As part of our investigation into fully establishing what has occurred, we are now appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the theft to please come forward and speak to officers," he added.

"We would also ask any motorists who were driving in the area at the time of either of the incidents to please review any dashcam footage to see if you have captured anything that could aid our investigation."

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