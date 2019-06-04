National Tayto Day: Ireland's iconic crisp brand announces new national holiday to celebrate its 65th anniversary

TAYTO are celebrating 65 years as Ireland's favourite snack by kicking off the first ever National Tayto Day later this month with an exclusive party in Dublin.

The iconic crisp brand will mark the milestone with a special bash at the Irish capital's famous Copper Face Jacks bar on Friday, June 14 from 7–10pm.

Lyric FM and Lotto personality Marty Whelan will MC the event, with tickets priced at €10 and all proceeds going to the homelessness charity Dublin Simon Community.

Acts performing on the night include electronic pop artist Soulé, hip-hop collective Chasing Abbey and Walking on Cars – the Kerry group whose hit album Everything This Way spent three weeks at the top of the Irish album chart in 2016 – and of course, Mr Tayto himself.

Fionn Faherty, corporate fundraising manager of Dublin Simon Community, said: "We would like to thank Tayto, their customers and everyone involved for choosing to support us at this fantastic event.

"Your support will help provide vital services to people who are facing homelessness.

"As we continue to see people turning to us for help, your kindness will help people to rebuild their lives, enabling them to move to a safe and secure place they can call home."

Tayto Crisps was founded by Dublin man Joe 'Spud' Murphy in 1954, becoming the first flavoured crisp brand in the world with its original flavours Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar.

In 2006, Largo Foods acquired the Tayto and King brands from Irish food and drinks firm C&C Group for an eye-watering €62 million.

And in 2010, Tayto – in association with local businessman Ray Coyle – opened the theme park Tayto Park near Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Tayto Crisps should not be confused with Tayto in Northern Ireland, which is a separate brand sold throughout the North and parts of Co. Donegal.

For more information about National Tayto Day at Coppers on June 14 click here