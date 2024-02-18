NCA recovers land in Co. Armagh as part of investigation into fraud and money laundering

OFFICERS from the National Crime Agency (NCA) have recovered a plot of land in Co. Armagh as part of a civil recovery investigation.

According to the NCA, the land is alleged to have been purchased for £100,000 using the proceeds of fraud and money laundering offences.

The NCA says the land in Blackwatertown is owned by 49-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Widnes, Cheshire.

Freezing order

The land had been subject to a Property Freezing Order obtained by the NCA since May 2023, which prevented anyone from selling or transferring ownership of the land.

In the meantime, the NCA conducted an investigation into the source of funds used to buy the plot.

On Wednesday, the agency obtained a Recovery Order by consent under the Proceeds of Crime Act at the High Court in Belfast.

A Trustee for Civil Recovery has now been appointed by the Court to realise the value of the land.

"Civil recovery and tax powers play an integral role in the work of the NCA and these powers are a strong tool in preventing those engaged in criminal activity from benefitting financially or materially from it," said Adam Ewart from the NCA.

"The NCA will use these powers to pursue the assets of criminals, no matter how carefully they have been hidden and we will continue to work closely with partners in the Joint Agency Task Force to deny criminals from benefiting from the crimes."

'Significant step'

Temporary Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton from the PSNI welcomed the development, saying it would be a blow to those who profit from organised crime.

"Thanks to the collective efforts of partners in the Joint Agency Task Force, this is a significant step in preventing those engaged in criminal activity from benefiting financially," he said.

"Working with our partner agencies, we remain committed to tackling and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups.

"These groups use whatever means possible, including money laundering, to line their own pockets.

"Sadly, their financial gain is often at the expense of the most vulnerable members of our communities."