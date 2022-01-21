Nearly ALL Covid restrictions lifted in Ireland from TOMORROW

TAOSIEACH Micheàl Martin has confirmed this evening that nearly all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted in Ireland as of tomorrow.

In an announcement made today Mr Martin told the Irish public “today is a good day” before outlining the changes to the rules that had restricted the nation’s movements over the past two years as it battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that it was time for the people of Ireland to “be ourselves again”.

All restrictions will be lifted from 6am on Saturday, January 22, he confirmed today, apart from the wearing of face masks, self-isolating after testing positive for the virus and Covid passes for international travel.

It follows the latest meeting of NPHET giving the green light for the restrictions to be lifted.

"We should all take a moment to appreciate how far we've come, to appreciate the effort and sacrifice of those who put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe to remember and appreciate the lives and contribution of those we lost," Mr Martin said.

"We think of all those who died with Covid and indeed, all those who passed away over the course of the last two years who we were not able to mourn as we would have liked or as they deserved," he added.

What’s being lifted

From tomorrow, household visits will be allowed without restrictions.

Pubs and restaurants can return to regular opening and closing hours.

Capacity restrictions for outdoor events and indoor events, including weddings, will be scrapped.

Social distancing will also end from tomorrow

Covid passes no longer needed when entering venues and activities.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen

Phased return to the office will begin from Monday, January 24

What stays

Mask-wearing in public

Covid passes required for international travel

People who test positive for Covid must self-isolate