Netflix abortion documentary Reversing Roe handed release date and trailer

NETFLIX HAS released the first trailer for upcoming documentary Reversing Roe ahead of the film's release later this month.

It comes just a few months after Ireland voted to repeal the 8th amendment which previously prohibited women from access to legal reproductive health care.

Directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg, this new film chronicle's the history of abortion in America with the landmark 1973 case of Roe vs Wade serving as a jump-off point.

The US Supreme Court ruled that a state law previously banning abortions in the US was unconstitutional in a move that helped make abortion legal in many circumstances.

Despite the ruling, the issue of abortion has continued to be a hot topic in the US.

Reversing Roe will not only explore the history of abortion in the US but also the ideological arguments and political machinations from those on both sides of the debate.

Additionally, the film touches on the myriad laws that exist on a state-by-state basis which have been enacted to restrict access to these services.

The documentary also examines the violent extremists targeting abortion protestors as well as the doctors and activists determined to ensure women retain these rights.

Billed as "essential viewing to understand how the country got here - and where it may be going," Reversing Roe is guaranteed to make for fascinating viewing whether American, Irish or neither.

Reversing Roe arrives on Netflix on September 13th.