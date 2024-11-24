New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago
News

Patrick 'Patsy' O'Sullivan worked in the hospitality industry and regularly travelled to different locations for work, often for weeks at a time (Images: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ investigating the mysterious disappearance of a Co. Cork man 32 years ago have issued a new appeal for information.

Patrick 'Patsy' O'Sullivan was 35 years old when he was last seen in April 1992.

The case was featured on RTÉ's Crimecall this week, where Patsy's brother Jerry said: "He just stopped coming home."

His brother Eugene added: "We've got no closure and that's the toughest part."

Disappearance

Mr O'Sullivan was originally from Lombardstown in Mallow, Co. Cork but was living in Co. Kerry at the time of his disappearance.

He worked in the hospitality industry and was known to have regularly travelled to different locations for work, often for weeks at a time.

However, he would always maintain contact with his family and return periodically to the family home in Lombardstown.

Mr O'Sullivan was 35 years old at the time of his disappearance (Images: An Garda Síochána)

Mr O'Sullivan had been working in Co. Kerry when he last visited his family home in Lombardstown on the Easter Bank Holiday weekend in April 1992.

He was due to return home again for a Christening a few weeks later but failed to do so.

Despite his family carrying out searches across Munster, there has been no sign of Mr O'Sullivan since.

Appeal

At that time of his disappearance, Mr O'Sullivan was described as being approximately 5' 10" in height, of slim build, with fair/brown hair and green eyes.

He would now be 67 years old.

An Garda Síochána and Mr O'Sullivan's family are appealing to anyone who may have information relating to his disappearance to contact investigating gardaí.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen him in the intervening years, perhaps in another part of the world.

Anyone who worked with Mr O'Sullivan in Killarney or Waterville in Co. Kerry — or anywhere else in the country during or since 1992 — is also asked to make contact.

Gardaí are also appealing to Mr O'Sullivan himself to make contact with them, even just to let them know he is alright.

Anyone with any information on Mr O'Sullivan's whereabouts is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

