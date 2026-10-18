Three police officers injured during late-night pursuit of lorry in Co. Down

THREE police officers have been injured following a late-night pursuit in Co. Down.

The officers were in a police vehicle that was struck by a lorry during the pursuit.

The driver of the lorry abandoned the vehicle but was subsequently apprehended and arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

"At approximately 11.25pm on Saturday, October 17, police received a report of a blue articulated lorry swerving on Moygannon Road in the Warrenpoint area," said Chief Inspector Will Brown.

"Officers responded and located a lorry matching the description on the Derryleckagh Road, Newry.

"When signalled to stop by a police patrol vehicle, it failed to do so and a short pursuit ensued.

"The lorry was driven at speed and on the wrong side of the road before it struck a police vehicle and continued towards Rostrevor.

"Three officers inside the police vehicle sustained injuries, which are not believed to be serious at this time. The patrol car was extensively damaged.

"The lorry later came to a stop in the Water Street area of Rostrevor where the driver, aged 36, made off on foot but was detained by officers following a short foot chase."

He added: "Our officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe.

"Thankfully, no one sustained more serious injuries during this incident, including officers and other road users."

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and dangerous driving.

He is currently in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.

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