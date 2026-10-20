Loaded machine gun and viable pipe bomb found during search of open land in Louth

A LOADED machine gun was among items found when Gardaí searched open land in Co. Louth.

A hand gun, ammunition and a viable pipe bomb were also found during the ongoing operation targeting organised criminal activity in the area.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search on open land at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda on October 18, the police force confirmed.

“During the course of the search, a viable pipe bomb was located and subsequently made safe by a Defence Forces EOD (Explosive Ordnance Device) team,” they said in a statement issued last night.

“Two loaded firearms – a handgun and a machine gun – were also located, along with ammunition,” they added.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of members from Drogheda, the Armed Support Unit and local and national Dog Units.

The seized items have been sent for further ballistic testing and forensic analysis.

No arrests have been made.

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