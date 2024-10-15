New Irish dancing academy goes from strength to strength

A NEWLY formed Irish dancing academy has gone from strength to strength within just six months of opening.

The Gibbons Academy of Irish Dance is based in Leeds, where it launched in March 2024.

Founded by Katie Gibbons Rokka, who returned home to Leeds after seven years spent teaching in Manchester, the school has proven a popular choice among its local community.

Dancers come from across the north and east of the city to attend the school, which also welcomes adults too.

The Academy recently held its first class feis, which was “a wonderful afternoon for all the dancers in the school to perform for and have fun with their family and friends” Ms Gibbons Rokka told The Irish Post.

“In just six months since opening, the Gibbons Academy has participated in its first Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade, opened a second location, performed at the renowned Chapel Allerton Arts festival and made its debut on the open feis scene,” she added.

The Gibbons Academy holds classes across North and East Leeds, for further information click here.