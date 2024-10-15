New Irish dancing academy goes from strength to strength
News

New Irish dancing academy goes from strength to strength

A NEWLY formed Irish dancing academy has gone from strength to strength within just six months of opening.

The Gibbons Academy of Irish Dance is based in Leeds, where it launched in March 2024.

Founded by Katie Gibbons Rokka, who returned home to Leeds after seven years spent teaching in Manchester,  the school has proven a popular choice among its local community.

Dancers come from across the north and east of the city to attend the school, which also welcomes adults too.

The Academy recently held its first class feis, which was “a wonderful afternoon for all the dancers in the school to perform for and have fun with their family and friends” Ms Gibbons Rokka told The Irish Post.

The Gibbons Academy of Irish Dance

“In just six months since opening, the Gibbons Academy has participated in its first Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade, opened a second location, performed at the renowned Chapel Allerton Arts festival and made its debut on the open feis scene,” she added.

The Gibbons Academy holds classes across North and East Leeds, for further information click here.

See More: Gibbons

Related

Arrest made after body of woman found in house
News 58 minutes ago

Arrest made after body of woman found in house

By: Fiona Audley

Two police officers injured after patrol car rammed
News 1 hour ago

Two police officers injured after patrol car rammed

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Government confirms plans to purchase land for new nature reserve
News 2 hours ago

Irish Government confirms plans to purchase land for new nature reserve

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

'Absolutely abhorrent': Politicians condemn racially-motivated arson attack on south Belfast home
News 2 days ago

'Absolutely abhorrent': Politicians condemn racially-motivated arson attack on south Belfast home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman who 'callously and viciously' murdered her own parents is jailed for life
News 2 days ago

Woman who 'callously and viciously' murdered her own parents is jailed for life

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Antrim man charged with cannabis importation in NCA investigation
News 2 days ago

Co. Antrim man charged with cannabis importation in NCA investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

'One of Ireland's most wanted': Interpol helps arrest alleged high-ranking Kinahan gang member
News 2 days ago

'One of Ireland's most wanted': Interpol helps arrest alleged high-ranking Kinahan gang member

By: Gerard Donaghy

Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley hits out at Sinn Féin as he resigns from party
News 2 days ago

Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley hits out at Sinn Féin as he resigns from party

By: Gerard Donaghy