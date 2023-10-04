New law sees pair arrested at anti-abortion protest outside Co. Derry hospital

TWO people have been arrested during an anti-abortion protest outside a hospital in Co. Derry under new legislation to protect those accessing abortion services.

The new law came into effect last Friday and saw the establishment of Safe Access Zones at eight health service locations across Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, a man and women were arrested after refusing to leave the Safe Access Zone at the Causeway Hospital near Coleraine, where an anti-abortion protest was taking place.

A statement from the PSNI said that officers had explained the new law to the pair and asked them to leave before arresting them.

"There were two protesters within the established Safe Access Zone," read the statement.

"Officers engaged with the man and woman over an extended period, explaining the legislation and encouraged them to move their protest away from the safe access zone.

"The pair refused to leave the area.

"Both were then arrested under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023 legislation and were, a short time later, bailed pending further enquiries."

Balance

Safe Access Zones have been created at eight health service locations across Northern Ireland.

They were introduced through the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023 and came into operation on September 29.

Under the law, anti-abortion protests and other behaviours are prohibited within any Safe Access Zone.

The zones include the 'protected premises' where the services are provided, as well the public areas around the protected premises at a distance of at least 100m from each entry and exit point.

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said the law seeks to strike a balance between the right to protest and those wishing to access services.

"We have been in communication with the Department of Health and Health Trusts in preparation for the introduction of safe access zones across Northern Ireland this month," he said.

"The legislation seeks to balance the right to peaceful protest with the rights of those wishing to access these services safely.

"As a Police Service we will seek to work with the Department of Health, local Health Trusts and all relevant parties to respond as appropriate to any breaches of the legislation that are reported to us.

"We would expect that persons will respect the zone, to avoid any requirement for police action, which may lead to an arrest."