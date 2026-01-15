Ireland commits €3m to fund humanitarian projects in Ukraine

THE Irish Government has committed €3m in funding to support humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

Three Irish NGOs currently operating in the region will receive €1m each to deliver “much-needed humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine”, Ireland’s Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond confirmed this week.

Concern, the Irish Red Cross and Trócaire will each receive funding for their projects.

“Irish Aid is proud to provide this humanitarian funding to three trusted Irish organisations – Concern, the Irish Red Cross and Trócaire - for their vital projects in Ukraine,” Mr Richmond said.

“The grants will allow critical humanitarian funding to reach those most in need," he added.

"The grants are a testament to each organisations’ steadfast support to the Ukrainian people and their strong local partnerships.

"This funding is a critical part of Ireland’s support for people in Ukraine and will deliver urgent and vital humanitarian relief."

Representatives of the three charities met with Mr Richmond this week to discuss the current situation in the war-torn country after four years of conflct with Russia.

“With major damage to energy infrastructure across the country, the people of Ukraine are experiencing their toughest winter yet,” Concern CEO Dominic Crowley said.

“We are reaching vulnerable families through cash assistance via community based groups, enabling them to meet the most urgent needs,” he explained.

“Cash grants will be used primarily for heating repairs and solutions needed to endure the cold months, for shelter repair and to assist the evacuation of vulnerable individuals from frontline areas.”

He added: “Under the new programme funded by Irish Aid, community-based Ukrainian organisations and groups can apply to Concern and its partners for funding to meet specific local needs, as they emerge.”

Deirdre Garvey, Secretary General of the Irish Red Cross, said they were “deeply grateful” for the Government’s funding injection.

“While humanitarian aid often focuses on physical needs, the invisible wounds of war are just as devastating,” she explained.

“This vital funding allows the Red Cross to scale our mental health interventions ensuring that psychological recovery remains at the very heart of the humanitarian response.”

Trócaire will use their funding to deliver a 12-month project for the people of Ukraine, CEO Seán Farrell has confirmed.

“With the support of Irish Aid, Trócaire and our local partner Caritas-Spes Ukraine will deliver a 12-month, community-led cash and winterisation programme in 2026, ensuring vulnerable, displaced and frontline families in Kharkiv and Odesa can meet basic needs and stay warm through another brutal winter,” he explained.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine in 2022, Ireland has provided more than €173million in humanitarian and stabilisation support, and over €100million in humanitarian funding to partners including the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, UN agencies and INGOs.