Tánaiste highlights ‘significant’ Irish community in California while on US visit

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris paid tribute to the large Irish community that exists in California while on a visit to the state this week.

Mr Harris met with Governor of California Gavin Newsom as part of an official visit focused on strengthening Ireland’s economic relationship and cultural ties with the state.

“I was very pleased to meet Governor Gavin Newsom and to reflect on the close and long-standing relationship that has been forged between Ireland and California over many years,” Mr Harris said following their meeting yesterday.

“We had a warm and constructive discussion on a variety of key issues.”

He explained: “The relationship between Ireland and California is one of real depth and mutual respect, characterised by two-way investment, job creation and close collaboration across technology, life sciences and financial services.

“Governor Newsom and I took the opportunity to discuss the powerful people-to-people links that underpin this unique partnership."

The Tánaiste went on to highlight the importance of the links between Ireland and California – which is home to millions of people who have Irish roots.

“More than 2.3 million Californians claim Irish ancestry, including a significant Irish community in San Francisco,” the Tánaiste said.

“These personal connections continue to strengthen our economic and cultural ties.”

He added: “I was pleased to update Governor Newsom on the engagement that I have had with senior business and industry leaders during my ongoing visit, emphasising the huge opportunities Ireland offers California as a gateway to Europe.

“My visit to California is an opportunity not only to reflect on and celebrate our close relationship, but also to look ahead and consider how we can continue to strengthen our cooperation in the years to come.”

The Tánaiste’s three-day visit to California concluded today, following meetings with major global technology companies Apple, Meta and Intel.

“Today’s meetings with Apple, Meta and Intel very much underline the depth and strength of Ireland’s long-standing relationship with global technology companies,” Mr Harris said today.

“These companies are among the largest employers in Ireland,” he explained.

“My engagement with them today reaffirms our commitment to fostering and developing innovation and technology, as well as supporting high-quality jobs and maintaining a pro-enterprise environment that benefits both Ireland and the US."

Reflecting on his trip, the Tánaiste added: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet with representatives from many of the tech companies based in California with which Ireland has strong links as well as key pharma and healthcare companies attending the JP Morgan Healthcare conference.

“This visit has provided a valuable opportunity to underline the depth of the economic links between Ireland and the United States, and with the state of California in particular.

“It was a privilege to meet some of IDA Ireland’s largest clients in the Technology and Life Sciences sectors in the US and to address Enterprise Ireland companies working in the Healthcare and MedTech sector – a sector where Ireland is a world leader.

“Finally, I very much welcomed the opportunity to meet with a number of political representatives in California, where so many of the population are proud of their Irish heritage’.