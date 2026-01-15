Diaspora Minister confirms emigrant support programme now open for funding applications

IRELAND’S annual emigrant support programme (ESP) has now opened for funding applications.

Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond confirmed the three-week window for applications to be made is open as of today.

Under its ESP, the Irish Government provides grants to voluntary sector organisations who support Irish people and communities around the world.

“For over 20 years now, the Emigrant Support Programme has been a clear demonstration of the Government’s desire to deepen the bonds with our diaspora,” Minister Richmond said.

“This year’s allocation of €17.5m is the ESP’s highest allocation to date and reflects our continued commitment to building vibrant and sustainable Irish communities abroad.”

He added: “Since taking up this role, I have been lucky to meet with many of the service providers and volunteers who deliver vital frontline welfare programmes or run clubs for older emigrants, as well as with a number of the groups that come together around the world to celebrate our culture, language, heritage and sports.

“As we look to 2026 and beyond, I am committed to ensuring the ESP continues to deliver for the most vulnerable and further strengthens our ties with younger generations and under-represented groups.”

The Minister has also provided an update on the Government’s new Diaspora Strategy.

“Last year, I undertook a wide ranging consultation exercise with our diaspora and community organisations across the world to better understand the needs, challenges and opportunities facing the Irish abroad in the years ahead,” he explained.

“This was a very positive engagement and I look forward to launching the new strategy at the Global Irish Civic Forum in Croke Park in April.”

Applications to the Emigrant Support Programme can be made here. The closing date for applications is February 4.