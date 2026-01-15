Diaspora Minister confirms emigrant support programme now open for funding applications
News

Diaspora Minister confirms emigrant support programme now open for funding applications

IRELAND’S annual emigrant support programme (ESP) has now opened for funding applications.

Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond confirmed the three-week window for applications to be made is open as of today.

Under its ESP, the Irish Government provides grants to voluntary sector organisations who support Irish people and communities around the world.

“For over 20 years now, the Emigrant Support Programme has been a clear demonstration of the Government’s desire to deepen the bonds with our diaspora,” Minister Richmond said.

“This year’s allocation of €17.5m is the ESP’s highest allocation to date and reflects our continued commitment to building vibrant and sustainable Irish communities abroad.”

He added: “Since taking up this role, I have been lucky to meet with many of the service providers and volunteers who deliver vital frontline welfare programmes or run clubs for older emigrants, as well as with a number of the groups that come together around the world to celebrate our culture, language, heritage and sports.

“As we look to 2026 and beyond, I am committed to ensuring the ESP continues to deliver for the most vulnerable and further strengthens our ties with younger generations and under-represented groups.”

The Minister has also provided an update on the Government’s new Diaspora Strategy.

“Last year, I undertook a wide ranging consultation exercise with our diaspora and community organisations across the world to better understand the needs, challenges and opportunities facing the Irish abroad in the years ahead,” he explained.

“This was a very positive engagement and I look forward to launching the new strategy at the Global Irish Civic Forum in Croke Park in April.”

Applications to the Emigrant Support Programme can be made here.  The closing date for applications is February 4.

See More: Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond, Emigrant Support Programme, Funding Applications

Related
News 6 months ago

First ever survey of Irish people across the globe launched in London

By: Fiona Audley

Community 2 hours ago

How Phlox Books found a new generation and a new home

By: Mark Murphy

News 16 hours ago

Oireachtas meeting hears gardaí are investigating 200 reports of Grok abuse images

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 18 hours ago

Man seriously injured in early-morning petrol bomb attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Tributes paid to Seán Ó Sé — a Cork voice that sang for a nation

By: Jason O'Toole

Community 1 day ago

Farouk 858’s journey from Knocklyon to the Tate

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland commits €42m in funding to support the people of Palestine

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Ireland’s largest research institute will undergo major €100m expansion

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Ireland reports record year for food, drink and horticulture exports

By: Fiona Audley