New runway opens at Dublin Airport with first take-off set for today
News

New runway opens at Dublin Airport with first take-off set for today

The new runway at Dublin Airport is ready for its first commercial take off this morning.

DUBLIN AIRPORT has today opened its brand new north runway, with the first commercial flight due to take off later today.

The 3.1km runway will provide extra capacity for growth for the airport in the future, and has been completed to a budget of €320m.

It included the building and installation of over 300,000 square metre of new runways and taxiways, 6km of new internal airport roads, 7.5km of electrical cable and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights.

It will be capable of servicing larger long-haul aircraft, including the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A 380-800.

It has previously said that the new runway will enhance Ireland’s connectivity, support the creation of 31,200 Irish jobs and €2.2 billion in additional economic activity by 2043.

Just one commercial flight will take of between 11.30am and 12.30pm from the runway today, and then from tomorrow it will operate between 9am and 1pm, with the operational hours gradually being extended to 7am to 6pm.

Anyone who would like to watch the first take-off live from the runway can do so by visiting the Dublin Airport YouTube account.

See More: Dublin Airport

Related

Dublin's MetroLink - everything you need to know
News 1 month ago

Dublin's MetroLink - everything you need to know

By: Connell McHugh

Dublin Airport Metro plans to be announced today, with completion set for 2034
News 1 month ago

Dublin Airport Metro plans to be announced today, with completion set for 2034

By: Connell McHugh

Aer Lingus cancels more flights for today and tomorrow
News 1 month ago

Aer Lingus cancels more flights for today and tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

The FAI pays tribute to former President Des Casey who passed away aged 91
Sport 1 hour ago

The FAI pays tribute to former President Des Casey who passed away aged 91

By: Conor O'Donoghue

2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
Sport 19 hours ago

2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester United legend Paul McGrath believes yesterday's 2-1 over Liverpool is a 'step on the long road back for the club'
Sport 20 hours ago

Manchester United legend Paul McGrath believes yesterday's 2-1 over Liverpool is a 'step on the long road back for the club'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

12 Irish saints you should know about who aren't St Patrick
Life & Style 20 hours ago

12 Irish saints you should know about who aren't St Patrick

By: Irish Post

Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game
Sport 21 hours ago

Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game

By: Conor O'Donoghue