New sex education programme published for Catholic primary school children in Ireland
News

New sex education programme published for Catholic primary school children in Ireland

A NEW sex education programme for Catholic primary schools has been released designed to teach children in Ireland about relationships, sexuality and procreation.

The programme will be available in all Catholic schools around the country - which accounts for around 90% of them - and will be available to all senior infants.

It's understood however that these resources are not a mandatory requirement for any school curriculum, according to the Irish Times.

The programme, called 'Flourish', has been developed by the Irish Bishops' Conference for infants up to sixth class.

It describes sex and puberty as a "gift from God," and tells children that "we are perfectly designed by God to procreate with him."

Advertisement

In a section regarding safety and protection, it teaches children to say the 'Angel of God' prayer.

It also states that when discussing LGBT issues, the "Church's teaching in relation to marriage between a man and a woman cannot be omitted."

The new programme comes ahead of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment’s (NCCA) updated syllabus for relationships and sexuality education. This updated course will apply to all primary schools, however schools are entitled to deliver these programmes according to their ethos.

Mick Barry, a Solidarity TD, said he doesn't see how the programme qualifies as appropriate sex education, arguing that children should simply be given objective facts on the matter.

"Religion shouldn’t have influence on relationships and sexuality education in schools," he said.

Atheist Ireland are dead against the programme, arguing that while a vast number of Irish families are religious, it would seriously hamper the options available to non-religious families.

"Why on earth would non-religious parents want their children taught moral and social values based on the supposed teachings of a god? There is no balancing of rights here, but the tightening of control to ensure that the Catholic Church can continue to evangelise and indoctrinate," it said, in a statement.

Advertisement

See More: Catholic Church, Catholic Schools, Irish Schools, Sex Education

Related

Irish priest says Catholics shouldn't have to pay TV license fee following 'disturbing' Fair City storyline about Confession
News 1 week ago

Irish priest says Catholics shouldn't have to pay TV license fee following 'disturbing' Fair City storyline about Confession

By: Harry Brent

Irish priest says Catholic Church's refusal to bless same-sex unions is "not Christianity"
News 3 weeks ago

Irish priest says Catholic Church's refusal to bless same-sex unions is "not Christianity"

By: Rachael O'Connor

'The Catholic Church is the main cause of homophobia' - Jedward
News 1 month ago

'The Catholic Church is the main cause of homophobia' - Jedward

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ireland to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India to help country through Covid crisis
News 1 hour ago

Ireland to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India to help country through Covid crisis

By: Jack Beresford

President Michael D. Higgins commemorates 35th Anniversary of Chernobyl Nuclear Accident
News 2 hours ago

President Michael D. Higgins commemorates 35th Anniversary of Chernobyl Nuclear Accident

By: Jack Beresford

Extinction Rebellion campaigner claims 'cheese is racist'
News 2 hours ago

Extinction Rebellion campaigner claims 'cheese is racist'

By: Jack Beresford

Taoiseach says UEFA was 'out of order' for stripping Dublin of Euro 2020 matches
Sport 3 hours ago

Taoiseach says UEFA was 'out of order' for stripping Dublin of Euro 2020 matches

By: Harry Brent

Boris Johnson urged to 'step up' and ‘listen’ to concerns in Northern Ireland following riots
News 5 hours ago

Boris Johnson urged to 'step up' and ‘listen’ to concerns in Northern Ireland following riots

By: Jack Beresford