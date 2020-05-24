‘An Incalculable Loss’ - New York Times pays tribute to COVID-19 victims with powerful front page
News

‘An Incalculable Loss’ - New York Times pays tribute to COVID-19 victims with powerful front page

THEY WERE not simply names on a list. They were us.

The New York Times HAS paid a powerful tribute to America’s coronavirus victims with a front-page that lists obituaries from across the US. 

Over 98,000 Americans have already died as a result of COVID-19, with that figure expected to reach over 100,000 in the coming days and weeks. 

In an attempt to highlight the overwhelming loss of human life at the heart of those staggering figures, The New York Times decided to use Sunday’s edition of the newspaper to offer a glimpse of the personal stories behind each of the people lost to coronavirus.  

Under the headline: “US deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss”, came six columns of names and descriptions culled from obituaries across the US. 

Advertisement

“They Were Not Simply Names on a List. They Were Us,” the sub-headline read. 

What followed was an attempt by the newspaper’s design team to convey what they saw as the "vastness and variety of lives lost". 

Lives like that of 94-year-old Bucky Pizzarelli from New Jersey, a "master of jazz guitar" or 65-year-old Mary Virginia McKeon of Chicago who "devoured art in every medium". 

A “rich tapestry” of human life, the front page celebrated the likes of 81-year-old Alan Lund, from Washington, who carved out a career and life as a conductor with “the most amazing ear”.  

There was also room for “one-man army” Almazo Moran, a 65-year-old of New York City and Coby Adolph, a 44-year-old “entrepreneur and adventurer” from Chicago. 

An incredibly powerful and necessary remembrance of lives lost before their time, the front page drew widespread praise on social media with Piers Morgan among those to hail the impact of the piece. 

Advertisement

"Incredibly powerful front page of @nytimes,” he wrote on Twitter. 

“Zoom in to see how each name has a descriptive line about them too. 

“Real people who led real, often extraordinary lives. Statistics, however awful, don’t properly tell the coronavirus story — this stunning piece of journalism does.” 

The front page comes as the US continues to cautiously reopen on a state-by-state basis. 

At the time of writing an estimated 1.6 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US. 

Advertisement

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Irish-American, New York

Related

DUP and Sinn Fein politicians say pandemic has brought their parties closer together
News 5 hours ago

DUP and Sinn Fein politicians say pandemic has brought their parties closer together

By: Jack Beresford

Limerick grandmother and beloved local lollipop lady becomes viral sensation on way to beating COVID-19
News 9 hours ago

Limerick grandmother and beloved local lollipop lady becomes viral sensation on way to beating COVID-19

By: Jack Beresford

Irish scientist warns coronavirus vaccine trials could be jeopardised by falling transmission rate
News 13 hours ago

Irish scientist warns coronavirus vaccine trials could be jeopardised by falling transmission rate

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

President Higgins thanks Muslim community for 'invaluable contribution' it makes to society
News 12 hours ago

President Higgins thanks Muslim community for 'invaluable contribution' it makes to society

By: Jack Beresford

Robbie Keane rallies community to give Dubliner who lost father six weeks ago birthday to remember
News 14 hours ago

Robbie Keane rallies community to give Dubliner who lost father six weeks ago birthday to remember

By: Jack Beresford

Family 'shocked and upset’ following theft of adorable 10-day-old donkey foal ‘Jessica’
News 1 day ago

Family 'shocked and upset’ following theft of adorable 10-day-old donkey foal ‘Jessica’

By: Jack Beresford

Revisiting Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy's infamous World Cup bust-up
Sport 1 day ago

Revisiting Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy's infamous World Cup bust-up

By: Jack Beresford

Irish hospitals charging patients and visitors exorbitant parking fees during COVID-19 crisis
News 1 day ago

Irish hospitals charging patients and visitors exorbitant parking fees during COVID-19 crisis

By: Jack Beresford