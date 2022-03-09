Newly launched urgent Irish passport service offers five-day turnaround

A NEW urgent passport renewal service has been launched at the Irish passport office in London.

Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O’Neill announced the service this week, which is available for adults and children and offers a five-day turnaround time.

"This new in-person appointment service will allow all Irish passport holders to renew their passport at Ireland’s Passport Office in Cromwell Road with a five working day turnaround time,” the Department for Foreign Affairs have confirmed.

Welcoming the new service, Ambassador O’Neill said: “I am delighted to announce this new service which allows any Irish passport holder to book an appointment to urgently renew their passport at the London Passport Office.

“This service, which was previously only available in Dublin and Cork, represents a strengthening of our commitment to the provision of an excellent passport service at our Cromwell Road premises.”

He added: “While our Passport Team have been busy processing applications and answering queries throughout the pandemic, I know they are looking forward to meeting citizens in-person again.”

This service is now live, and appointments can be booked on the Irish Embassy’s website up to three weeks in advance.

Appointment slots, which must be booked online, are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Full details on the new service - for which an appointment fee of €75 will apply - and general information on applying for an Irish passport can be found here.