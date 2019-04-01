Nicolas Cage files for annulment after just four days of marriage

HOLLYWOOD ACTOR Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment just four days after marrying girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas, claiming he was too drunk to understand what he was doing.

The Con Air actor - who was previously married on three separate occasions to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette – wed Erika in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23rd, after obtaining a marriage license on the same day.

He filed for an annulment of their marriage just four days later on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to The Blast Cage's lawyers said: "Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [Cage] and [Koike] were both drinking to the point of intoxication.

"As a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [Cage] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognise or understand the full impact of his actions."

The 55-year-old also stated he wasn't aware of Erika’s "relationship with another person", and that she failed to disclose a "criminal history" that includes a prior DUI charge she is due to return to court to face in June.

Sources told the publication both Nicolas and Erika think the marriage was a "mistake", and it's now a matter for a judge to decide if there's grounds to grant an annulment.

Court documents filed this week claimed that if an annulment is not awarded, Nicolas will pursue a full legal divorce to terminate the four-day marriage.

Before being romantically linked to Erika in April 2018, the 55-year-old actor had said he was "shocked" when he and Alice, the mother of his 13-year-old son, split in January 2016 shortly before he started shooting his movie 'Mandy'.

He said: "It was a shocker for me - I definitely didn't see it coming, and those feelings had to go somewhere, so they went into the performance."

Nicolas was previously wed to Lisa Marie for several months in 2002 and Patricia from 1995 to 2001 but he doesn't "count" their marriages as real.

He said: "I don't really count those two marriages, I don't think they belong on my record. The real marriage for me was the 14 years I had with Alice and the child we have together."