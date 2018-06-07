Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow, 77, has died

The nightclub mogul has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Peter Stringfellow, who wished to keep his illness private, has died.

Mr Stringfellow's publicist Matt Glass said "It's very sad news. He passed away in the early hours of this morning. It was kept very private, he didn't want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret."

The father of four died in the early hours of Thursday morning following time spent in hospital.

The Sheffield-born nightclub owner previously paid his respects to the late scientist Stephen Hawking in March, stating he believes "we are stardust".

Here is my most favourite photo of Professor Steve Harking having dinner with me in my club Stringfellows ( 2003 ish) my all time favourite celebrity !! A really inspirational man ..Thank you Professor I will see you in the Cosmos one day as like you I believe we are Stardust pic.twitter.com/i6t8zcfkud — Peter Stringfellow (@PJStringfellow) March 14, 2018

The "King of Nightclubs" started his business empire in 1962 and went on to open a string of venues across the world including the flagship Stringfellows in Covent Garden in 1980.

The nightclub boss opened a Stringfellows on Dublin's Parnell Street in 2006, which was shut down after five months following protests outside the club and mass criticism from residents in the locality.