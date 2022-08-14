Ninth man charged with murder of 18-year-old Michael Toohey in Liverpool

A NINTH man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Michael Toohey in Liverpool city centre in April this year.

Mr Toohey, of Oil Street, Liverpool, sadly passed away following an assault at an internet café on London Road on Saturday, April 16.

On Thursday, August 11, Steven McInerney, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with Mr Toohey's murder and remanded into custody.

McInerney was originally arrested on Monday, May 16, and bailed with conditions.

He appeared before Wirral Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old previously arrested and bailed with conditions have now been released under investigation.

A total of nine people have now been charged in connection with Mr Toohey's murder.

The people previously charged are:

Jack Knox, aged 19, of Oakdale Close, Kirkby;

David Shelley, aged 25, of Chiltern Drive, Kirkby;

Callum Hewell, aged 21, of Stratton Road, Kirkby;

Matthew Wynn, aged 25, of Mosslawn Road, Kirkby;

Michael Williams, aged 24, of Carlake Grove;

Anthony Williams, aged 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton;

Keiron Williams, aged 28, of no fixed abode;

A 14-year-old male.

A total of 15 people have so far been arrested in connection with Mr Toohey's murder.

Mr Toohey, who was due to become a father, was described as 'kind, caring and courageous' in a tribute from his family.

His death was the second tragedy they had suffered, after Mr Toohey's cousin Johnny Delaney was killed in 2003 at the age of 15.

The Liverpool Echo reports that two people were found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of Delaney, who came from an Irish Traveller family.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation into Mr Toohey's death is asked to contact Merseyside Police, quoting reference 22000261976.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.