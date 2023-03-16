Nissan extends FAI vehicle sponsorship until 2026
Nissan has announced that it is to continue as the Official Vehicle Partner of the Football Association of Ireland for a new three-year term up to 2026. Nissan has played a pivotal role in driving the development of football in communities all over Ireland since it became an FAI partner in September 2019. It will continue to supply a fleet of 55 vehicles to FAI Development Officers and other personnel working across Ireland to promote football and to attract girls and boys of all ages and abilities to play the game. The total value of the vehicles is €2 million and the fleet includes the all new Nissan Qashqai e-POWER which allows drivers to experience the thrill of EV driving without ever having to plug in the car to recharge it. The FAI’s team of Development Officers have also been supplied with cars from Nissan’s award-winning range of 100% electric, mild hybrid and hybrid vehicles as part of an ongoing green initiative which is helping the FAI to reduce its carbon footprint. “Nissan is delighted to extend our partnership with the FAI and to support the great work that the Development Officers are doing at grassroots level to attract players, coaches and volunteers to play and enjoy football,” said Seamus Morgan Managing Director of Nissan Ireland.

 “We want to see even more coaching programmes taking place in schools, clubs and communities across Ireland. We are helping the FAI to hit that goal and our fleet of electrified vehicles will support its Development Officers as they travel thousands of kilometres across Ireland each year to grow the sport,” he added. Welcoming the partnership extension, Republic of Ireland Men's National Team Manager, Stephen Kenny said: “It is great news to see the FAI and Nissan continue their partnership, a partnership which is extremely important to the Association.

"Nissan have been a great supporter over the last few years, providing cars to our coaches up and down the country which is a great resource for every Development Officer and High Performance member of staff as we try to develop the game across Ireland. Further to that, by providing electric and hybrid vehicles, it helps the association become more sustainable and care for the environment."

Commenting on the partnership, FAI CEO, Jonathan Hill said: “The FAI is delighted that Nissan is extending its partnership as our Official Vehicle Partner until 2026.

"The 55 electrified vehicles that Nissan supplies to the FAI keep our Development Officers on the road, enabling the many grassroots initiatives all over the country and help drive greater participation across our game. Our partnership with Nissan has also helped the FAI to transition to a more sustainable fleet and to reduce our carbon footprint.”

